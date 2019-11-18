Woodard II’s career day vaults men’s hoops past New Orleans, 82-59

“This is just the beginning for him [Woodard II]. He is going to have a lot of big nights in his career as a Bulldog. This is just scratching the surface. I think it is great for him. His confidence has to be swelling right now. It is all about how hard he works. He has paid the price to be this good. He worked so hard in the spring, the summer, and this fall. He has a tremendous work ethic. I couldn’t be happier for a guy,” said Howland.