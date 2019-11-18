Utica woman killed in wreck after crashing into tree

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Utica. The call came in to the 911 dispatch center around 7:38 Monday morning.
According to Major Pete Luke, it appears the 2003 Honda Accord was traveling near Gonia and Lebanon Pine Grove roads when the car left the roadway, striking a tree.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Martisha Deniselle Caston of Utica.
Major Luke said Caston, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
