Tucson woman turns 100, celebrates at Taco Bell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wanda Walston usually orders a pair of tacos and a Pepsi when she goes to Taco Bell and this day won’t be any different, except for one thing. She will be turning 100 years old.
Fifty of her closest family and friends will celebrate Walston’s triple digits with a Taco Bell party on her birthday, Nov. 29. A Mariachi band will even be there and possibly a red carpet.
Walston has been ordering food at Taco Bell for over 55 years.
“I love their tacos because it’s the closest flavor to what I used to make at home,” said Walston.
She even celebrated her 99th birthday at the restaurant last year with her husband.
Sadly, he passed away in June, making this birthday bitter-sweet for Walston.
On Nov. 29, the celebration will take place from 11 a.m. until noon at the Taco Bell located at 2150 River Rd. for anyone who wants to join her on her special day.
