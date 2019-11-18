Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are off to a nice start to the week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. While today only reached the 60s, 70 degree weather is on the way for the next few days. Highs in the lower and middle 70s through Thursday, maybe even Friday. We’ll have sunshine, but there will be a chance for rain Friday and Saturday. Severe weather this week looks unlikely as the next system looks to be just a rainmaker. When the system moves in Friday, this may cause rain issues for Friday night football. Temperatures will also turn much colder this weekend with leftover showers possible Saturday and sunshine returning Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. The rain may be an issue for the game this Saturday between JSU and Alcorn. We’ll keep you posted. South wind tonight at 5 mph and westerly at 5 to 10 mph Tuesday. Average high is 67 and the average low is 43. Sunrise is 6:33am and the sunset is 4:58pm.