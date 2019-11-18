Memorial service scheduled for ‘Big Nate,’ the homeless man stabbed to death inside a Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A memorial service has been scheduled for a homeless man who was stabbed to death inside a Jackson church.
Christy Burnett, who is over Stewpot, a local non-profit, says that they will a host a memorial service for “Big Nate” at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday at 845 W Amite Street.
According to the Stewpot’s Opportunity Center’s Facebook page, the 60-year-old, “was a much loved member of our community.”
It is also mentioned in the post that “Big Nate” suffered a traumatic brain injury two years ago when he was beaten with a baseball bat by two men near the train station in Jackson.
The two men were never caught.
A few weeks before his death, Nate was being housed by the homeless service MUTEH and, “was slowly taking steps to better his life.”
“We remember him and all of our friends who have passed and we vow never to forget the names and faces who make up our Opportunity Center family,” reads the Stewpot’s Facebook post.
Nate was killed at Alta Woods United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 10th.
The suspect, who is also believed to be homeless, has not been captured.
