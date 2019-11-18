Families displaced after massive fire breaks out at Van Mark Apartments in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive fire broke out overnight Sunday at the Van Mark Apartments on Old Canton Road in Ridgeland.
According to the Ridgeland fire chief, the fire started around 4 a.m.
Several crews assisted with getting the fire under control, including the Madison Fire Department.
All residents were able to evacuate the complex safely. There were no injuries reported.
Several families are now displaced.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.