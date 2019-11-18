Mannsdale Upper Elementary hosts the school’s first farmers market

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time ever people spent their Sunday afternoon visiting the Mannsdale Upper Elementary School farmers market. Over 600 students helped plant and harvest the veggies.
You can now take a stroll through the student led garden. You’ll find fruits, veggies, and even a few chickens!
“My favorite part about today is just knowing that i helped make this farmers market happen,” fifth grader Porter Dancy said.
Dancy is one of the 651 students that have helped make the farmers market a huge success.
“We planted everything, put the gravel in, paint the pickets, we have done most of the work here!”
At the beginning of the school year coach Rolando Roman decided to introduce the junior master gardener program to students.
It’s encouraging students to trade in time spent on their iPhones and tablet for more time spent outside.
“All of the kids at this school throughout the whole year will go through the 4-week cycle program.”
Coach Roman says the main goal is to teach kids important life skills.
“In order for you to cherish something that you own, you have to care for it, be mindful. and that is a life skill.”
“If you plant a seed it will grow with nurturing and a little bit of work.”
Mannsdale Elementary Assistant Prinicipal Nicole Cockrell says it’s all about recognizing the hard work students put into the garden.
“It showcases what our students are learning as well as showcasing what they will do in the future.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.