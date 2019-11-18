Louisiana teen charged with fatally shooting 2-year-old girl in car

News outlets report Ta’Darrious Terrell Upshaw was booked into Shreveport City Jail on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s accused of shooting 2-year-old Kynsley Robinson in the back of the head on Friday. Investigators say the girl’s father, 22-year-old Roderick Robinson, was pulling up to an apartment’s gate when another vehicle drove up behind them and someone began shooting.