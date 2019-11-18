Heart & Resilience motivate Hartfield’s season

“I might be small, but I’m very strong. Throughout like everything that I’ve been through, people say that I’m a strong person. It’s not just me being strong. Not everybody can deal with pain in the same way is what I would say, but I took my pain and I made something great out of it. Like I took my pain and actually tried to make it out. And I want people to know, like no matter what you go through, you can make it out as long as your mind to it,” said Flemming.