First Alert Forecast: warming trend through mid-week

MONDAY: A weak disturbance will push across the region through Monday, spreading a few clouds across the area. We’ll remain dry – but temperatures will likely stall on our warming trend, managing the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will clear overnight and lows will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY: High pressure builds back into the area through Tuesday and will help to bring temperatures back to where they should be for mid-late November. Expect highs to rebound nicely from the morning 30s and 40s to the upper 60s to near 70° amid mainly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will gradually head east through Wednesday and Thursday, ushering in moisture in off the Gulf of Mexico. That will allow for a few more clouds into the skies amid warm temperatures in the 70s. Our next weather maker will come by way of a cold front sweeping through late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for rain. Behind the front, temperatures will slip again into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.