Convicted felon wanted by Clinton police on multiple counts of auto burglary

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department needs the public’s help locating an auto burglary suspect.
Twenty-nine-year-old Alphonso Cantrell Hill is wanted by Clinton police for felony fleeing and multiple counts of auto burglary. His last known address is 548 Lexington Avenue in Jackson.
Hill is a convicted felon and is currently out on parole for multiple auto burglary convictions.
If you know the whereabouts of Alphonso Cantrell Hill, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central MS CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477. You can also visit the CrimeStoppers website, where your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.
