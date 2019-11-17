Volunteers build playground for Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new playground now sits behind the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi.
Before Saturday, it was just an empty field behind the location on West Capitol Street in Jackson.
The children at the club designed the playground, and volunteers spent hours putting it together.
Parents and club board members said the children are excited.
“When they have something more active to do outside on the playground, I probably won’t be able to keep her at home in the summertime. She really enjoys coming here,” said Lanica Holified. Her 13-year-old daughter goes to the club.
Dock Cooper III stated, “It’s the ultimate give back, because now I’m here at a place where I started but not only as a board member, but as a former alumni to be able to come back and see our young people develop something and we can put it together. They can play and have fun have the same safe experience maybe a better experience than I had.”
“To take something empty and fill it with dreams, it just makes you feel good within itself," said Penney Ainsworth, President of the Boys & Girls Club. “The purpose of the Boys & Girls Club is to be the beacon of light of our young people and fill the dreams of our young folks. Any day we can take something empty and make it full and they designed it, it’s theirs.”
The non-profit KaBoom! teamed up with Ambetter from Magnolia Health to complete the project.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.