Southern gets past Jackson St. in SWAC showdown

Jackson State got on the board first with a 26-yard field goal to take the 3-0 early lead. Southern responded with quarterback Ladarius Skelton hooking up with wide receiver Hunter Register for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 9:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers later answered with a touchdown of their own to retake the lead. It was 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.