Petition in motion to help Sun-N-Sand Hotel become protected landmark

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The legendary Sun-n-Sand hotel in Downtown Jackson could soon be demolished, but one local organization is working to save it.
“It’s a great piece of Mississippi history," said Lolly Bash, executive director of the Mississippi Heritage Trust. "so much of Mississippi’s political history happened there when the legislators used to stay there.”
But it’s going to be knocked down. That historical political playground closed and boarded up in 2001.
The crumbling remains, which now belong to the State, are set to be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
The iconic Sun-N-Sand sign is set to stay. Bash wants to stop that from happening.
“We’re asking people to reach out to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and let them know that the Sun n Sand is worthy of preservation and should be listed as a Mississippi landmark,” said Bash.
“Rather than being a parking lot that doesn’t bring in any money, there will be a revenue producing property that helps to build property values all around it,” Bash added.
Bash isn't sure what the hotel could be turned into, but hopes the petition will help interested developers put out proposals.
“When you value your historic places that speak to your story and bring them back to life, it helps to benefit the whole community," Bash said.
