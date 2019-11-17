Dry and Pleasant Sunday

A gradual warming trend over the coming days. A bit warmer today, but still cooler than average. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s once again, but pleasant during the afternoon as highs rebound into the lower 60s. The warming trend continues next week with afternoon highs in the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances remain low through Wednesday followed by a round of rain Friday into early Saturday as the next cold front arrives.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
