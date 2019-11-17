Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa out for season following hip injury against Miss St.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of this season after suffering a dislocated right hip Saturday in the 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
Tagovailoa injured his hip while being dragged down after a scramble late in the first half. He needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field late in the second quarter. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic.
“Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season,” said Alabama Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain.
The Tide dealt with a number of player injuries to get the win against Miss. St Saturday in Starkville.
Raekwon Davis suffered a sprained ankle, D.J. Dale with a knee injury, Henry Ruggs with bruised ribs as well as a few other injuries.
