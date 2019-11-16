Tupelo man charged with child abuse after 6-year-old taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tupelo man is being held without bond after being charged with child abuse, reports WCBI.
Authorities say that early Wednesday morning, a 6-year-old boy was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Staff at the hospital then called police to report the injuries, which authorities say were not accidental.
Joshua Jackson, 29, has since been charged with felony child abuse.
Police say Oakley was dating the boy’s mother and was babysitting the child.
