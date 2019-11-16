Reservoir officials may drop lake levels to fend off giant salivinia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir officials may have to drop the lake levels again in the fight against giant salvinia.
Next week they’ll decide if that’s the right step in eradicating the invasive plant.
Reservoir managers are considering dropping the lake level to 293.3 feet, about four feet from where the levels are now.
They hope this will expose the giant salvinia, which they could then burn off or spray with herbicides.
the lower water levels will directly impact boating. Many docks could become dry.
Access to the water will also be limited.
Reservoir officials will hold votes next week to decide if and how low they will drop the lake levels.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.