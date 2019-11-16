PRCC students give free haircuts to homeless

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pride, respect, class, character is what’s referred to as the “Wildcat Way” at Pearl River Community College, and students showed those characteristics on Tuesday morning. Students in the Barbering and Cosmetology departments in Hattiesburg provided free haircuts to residents at The Fieldhouse for the Homeless.
“We at the Fieldhouse for The Homeless were truly blessed by PRCC’s Barbering and Cosmetology departments today,” Fieldhouse representative Cynthia Simmons said. “This morning, about 30 participants came to give free haircuts, washes, and for a few of the guys, braiding. They were all so polite and showed great respect for those who have been going through some very difficult situations in life and have sought refuge here at the Fieldhouse. We are extremely grateful just to be thought of today. Some of the guys haven’t had haircuts in a very long time and were excited about the opportunity to look better on the outside while working through some things on the inside. With the cold weather bearing down on Hattiesburg, more people come here to stay warm, have coffee, and eat warm meals.”
Students cut hair and trimmed beard while listening to visitors tell stories about their past and hopes for their future.
One of the visitors who shared a story was Carl, who had just returned to Hattiesburg after serving a prison sentence. Carl said during his time, he saw many young people from ages 15-19 imprisoned and hated to see opportunities, and potential being wasted.
“It was almost like they couldn’t wait to get in there,” Carl said. "We have a mouth to speak the truth, hands to help show the way and prayer when we don’t know what else to do.”
Pearl River Barbering Instructor Tyrone Mclaurin had the opportunity to speak with Carl while he was getting a haircut.
“Only being home a month, with no vehicle to ride in, he is content with the fact that the PRCC family became the vehicle he needed to share his story,” Carl said. “This service opportunity was just one of the many ways to hear our ROAR.”
This isn’t the first time Wildcat students volunteered their time at the local shelter. The school’s women basketball team visited residents for the fifth straight year before their season started and hope to continue the tradition.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.