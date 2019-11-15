Friday night & weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a gloomy Thursday, sunshine has returned for the end of the work week! Temperatures reached the upper 50s this afternoon, which is roughly 10 degrees below normal. While it’s still cold, it’s ten degrees below the normal high of 68 for this time of year. Sunshine will continue this weekend with highs within a few degrees of 60 both Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer temperatures are headed this way for next week. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s. More about this weekend...We will be staying dry through the entire weekend as temperatures slowly warm back to near 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon... Just keep in mind the mornings will still be very chilly, starting off in the low-mid 30s each day. Frost is likely both Saturday and Sunday mornings. We’re back to average if not above average next week under a ridge of high pressure before our next system brings a few showers and cooler temperatures back our way, toward the end of the week.