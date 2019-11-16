First Alert Forecast: quiet Sunday; warmer next week

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight – allowing for temperatures to quickly drop off after sunset. We’ll drop to near freezing again by early Sunday morning.
SUNDAY: Expect a chilly start to your Sunday - but with sunshine mixing with a few clouds, temperatures will work their way into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will pass the region Sunday night, bringing a few clouds to the area, but we’ll remain dry – lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: While a weak disturbance will push through Monday, it will likely have no effect on our weather locally. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs near 60° to start the week off. The warming trend will gradually continue to rise through mid-late week, eventually leading toward highs near 70°. That will likely be brief – another front will sweep through the region by late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for showers and a drop in highs into the lower 60s again.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
