First Alert Forecast: quiet Sunday; warmer next week

EXTENDED FORECAST: While a weak disturbance will push through Monday, it will likely have no effect on our weather locally. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs near 60° to start the week off. The warming trend will gradually continue to rise through mid-late week, eventually leading toward highs near 70°. That will likely be brief – another front will sweep through the region by late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for showers and a drop in highs into the lower 60s again.