Fans warned of bats considered a ‘high risk for rabies’ in Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Before the game Saturday afternoon in Starkville, fans in Davis Wade Stadium were warned of bats that are considered a “high risk for rabies.”
"Announcement at Davis Wade Stadium that there are bats in the venue that are considered a ‘high risk for rabies,’” tweeted Alabama beat reporter Mike Rodak.
Thankfully, dying from rabies in the United States is rare.
But, according to the CDC, more than 59,000 people die from rabies each year around the world with most of the victims living in Africa and Asia.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.