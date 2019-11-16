A cool and dry weekend ahead... Starting out clear and cold this morning with temperatures near freezing. For today, lots of sunshine, but still cooler than average as highs struggle to reach the middle 50s in Central Mississippi and upper 50s to the south. A bit warmer Sunday; morning temperatures dip into the 30s once again, but pleasant during the afternoon as highs rebound into the lower 60s. The warming trend continues next week with afternoon highs in the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.