The Wall That Heals opens to visitors in Columbia

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a long and difficult setup, the Wall That Heals has opened to visitors in Marion County.
The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam memorial in Washington D.C. will be in Columbia’s Bluff Park until Sunday.
The wall honors those who served and died in Vietnam.
Community members are visiting the wall while it’s here in Mississippi to reflect on the history it represents.
Columbia is the final stop in the Wall That Heals’ 2019 tour.
After it leaves Columbia, the wall will head to Florida where it will be repaired until its 2020 tour.
