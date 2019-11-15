Top-ranked Tigers strike no fear in Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The final game of the 2019 season in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will hold more significance than usual for the Ole Miss football team. Sitting with four wins on the season, the Rebels know that they have to win-out to grab a bowl berth, and to do that, it means they have to go through the top-ranked team in the country.
Ole Miss playing host to No. 1 LSU this Saturday and no one outside of Oxford is even giving the Rebels a snowball’s chance to pull off the shock upset. That obviously is not the case inside the program and head coach Matt Luke is excited and grateful that has team has such a big stage to play on.
“We’re expecting a great atmosphere, playing against the number one team in the country,” Luke said this week. “Should be a great night for recruiting and for our fanbase. We’re just looking forward to the opportunity.”
Ole Miss’ schedule to this point has prepared it for this moment. The Tigers will be fourth ranked opponent that the Rebels face this season. But while they are winless in those meetings, two of those games were decided by one possession - a 15-10 loss to Memphis and a 20-14 loss to Auburn with the lopsided defeat coming in a 59-31 contest against Alabama.
The Ole Miss players circling that Auburn game as a reason to believe that they can shock the world this weekend. After all, that matchup came a week removed from Auburn suffering a close loss to LSU, and now, that same LSU squad enters this game after an emotional win over Alabama in the media-dubbed ‘Game of the Century II.’
“They’re coming off of a high,” said defensive end Austrian Robinson who will be one of 19 seniors honored on Saturday. “I call them sleep game, they’re going to come in thinking (this will be an easy win), but I think, after watching the film, we can pull it off on them.”
Kick-off between the Rebels and Tigers is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.