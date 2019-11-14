Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few rain showers are likely tonight, especially across the southern half of the area. Temperatures will fall to freezing by morning, but this will be way after the rain stops. Friday will turn sunny with highs in the 50s. A chilly night for Friday night football with temperatures falling into the 30s and again near freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees and overnight lows in the 30s. Next week will be sunny and dry. Highs will get back in the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. The average high this time of year is 68. Average low is 44. Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 5pm. Calm wind tonight and north at 10mph Friday.