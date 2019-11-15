Simpson County Lake to be drained for dam repairs

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson County Lake will be drained to make repairs on the dam.
The 76-acre state fishing lake is located on Highway 49 between Magee and Mendenhall and is designed as high-hazard by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
Fishing will be allowed while the lake is drained and the boat ramp will remain open until the water level is deemed unsafe for launching.
All daily limits have been lifted and anglers may keep as many fish as they want until the lake closes.
You may fish by rod and reel or pole, but no other fishing gear is allowed.
A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license is required unless exempt under state law.
The dam is closed to public access.
The lake will be filled and restocked with fish once the repairs are complete.
