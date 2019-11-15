She said ‘yes’! Byram firefighter proposes to girlfriend at graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The newest group of cadets to graduate from the Mississippi State Fire Academy stood proud Thursday.
And for Wesley Jackson with the Byram Fire Department, the day consisted of graduating and getting engaged.
With the help of his class, he proposed to his girlfriend after the ceremony... and she said ‘yes’!
“We try to honor those requests for our firefighters,” said Executive Director of the Miss. State Fire Academy Terry Wages. “It was a special moment as you can tell. It shows the unity of that class and the fire service as a whole when they come together like that. It was really a special moment.”
The cadets started the academy seven weeks ago, and are now certified to go back to their departments with a basic knowledge of how to begin their career in the fire service.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.