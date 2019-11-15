PRVWSD to discuss lowering Ross Barnett Reservoir to fight newly discovered Giant Salvinia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An important meeting is coming up for boaters and homeowners in the reservoir area.
On Monday at 4 p.m., the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will consider modifying the Emergency Declaration for Giant Salvinia.
Since the discovery of more of the nuisance weed in the Pelahatchie Bay area, the district wants to drop the lake level four feet this time and burn and spray exposed areas of Giant Salvinia.
That means, starting possibly in December, boat ramps will have to close for up to 3 months.
Spokesman Bobby Cleveland said it’s the last best shot at completely eradicating the troublesome plant.
The meeting will be held at the Timberlake Campground office.
