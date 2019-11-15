Perry’s double-double propels Bulldogs over ULM

Mississippi State (3-0) extended its SEC-leading non-conference home winning streak to 25 games which dates back to 2016-17 season. The Bulldogs also have strung together 18 consecutive victories and won 31 of 32 games when holding the opposition to under 60 points during the Ben Howland era. The 45 points by ULM (2-2) are the second-lowest point total by an opponent under Howland.