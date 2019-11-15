Perry’s double-double propels Bulldogs over ULM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II pumped in a combined 23 points to ignite a balanced attack of four players in double figures as the Mississippi State men’s basketball team dialed up its third straight victory by a 62-45 margin over Louisiana-Monroe Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum.
Perry amassed a team-high 14 points and matched his career-best with 14 rebounds as he corralled the 11th double-double of his career. The sophomore preseason All-America forward also distributed three assists and added two steals. Perry’s 11 career double-doubles leads the SEC among active players.
Woodard II worked his way to 13 points to match his career-high on 5-of-10 from the floor. He grabbed seven rebounds coupled with two assists and two steals.
Mississippi State (3-0) extended its SEC-leading non-conference home winning streak to 25 games which dates back to 2016-17 season. The Bulldogs also have strung together 18 consecutive victories and won 31 of 32 games when holding the opposition to under 60 points during the Ben Howland era. The 45 points by ULM (2-2) are the second-lowest point total by an opponent under Howland.
Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart Jr. joined Perry and Woodard II in double figures as Molinar secured 10 points and two rebounds whereas Stewart Jr. garnered 10 of State’s 13 bench points on 4-for-6 shooting.
Abdul Ado and Tyson Carter turned in six points apiece. Ado registered seven rebounds and four blocks, while Carter handed out four assists and notched two steals.
KeyShawn Feazell and Prince Oduro rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
For the contest, MSU hit 20-of-49 shots from the field (40.8 percent), 3-of-12 shots from three-point range (25.0 percent) and 19-of-30 shots from the foul line (63.3 percent).
MSU held a 41-32 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 11 assists and a season-low 14 turnovers, while the Warhawks had nine assists and 17 turnovers.
ULM shot 18-of-51 overall (35.3 percent), 5-of-16 on three-pointers (31.3 percent) and 4-of-12 at the charity stripe (33.3 percent). The Warhawks received 14 points from JD Williams and 10 points each from Chris Efretuei and Michael Ertel.
