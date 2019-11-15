Mississippi National Guard: Free tuition, more jobs than ever available for guardsmen

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you know of a high school student preparing to graduate, they may want to consider joining the Mississippi National Guard.
With more state colleges offering free tuition to guardsmen, the Mississippi National Guard is encouraging people to consider signing up.
Currently, Mississippi State, University of Southern Mississippi, Jackson State University, and Mississippi University for Women all offer waived college tuition if you’re a member of the National Guard.
While the Guard does target younger adults fresh out of high school, there are plenty of opportunities for anyone else interested. The Guard accepts people up to 35 years of age.
Regardless of a person’s age, there are career opportunities in addition to educational ones, as well as the chance to serve the country.
“With us, we have a lot of options. I know, I changed my career quite a few times and I think that’s what we cater to people the best," said Staff Sgt. Stephen Stieler with the Mississippi Army National Guard. “We have a lot of opportunities out there. You’re not stuck in one job. You can go spread around and look around and try new things. We have a lot of opportunities like that.”
If you’re interested in learning more about the Mississippi National Guard, there are two recruiting offices on the Coast: one in Ocean Springs off Highway 90 and another in Gulfport off Highway 49.
You can also learn more about the Guard at their website: https://nationalguard.com/select-your-state/MS
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.