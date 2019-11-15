Memphis police lieutenant indicted for the rape of a 15-year-old girl

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant is facing indictments for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
Jeffrey Jones, 52, is accused of raping the teenage daughter of an acquaintance sometime between December 2018 and May 2019, according to the DAG’s office.
Jones, of Arlington, is indicted for rape and sexual battery by an authority figure. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday on $75,000 bond.
Jones has since been released after posting bail.
