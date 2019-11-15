Man killed in struggle over gun, family is upset that the shooter is not charged

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The son of a McComb convenience store owner is dead after an argument and a struggle over a gun.
The family is upset and calling for justice, while police say if officers had been involved, the disagreement may not have ended tragically.
McComb police are investigating a shooting that started as a confrontation but ended in gunfire.
The family of Akshrpreet Singh says it was unnecessary and is calling for justice.
Authorities said their investigation so far reveals the shooting was justifiable.
Bakhsis Singh is devastated by his son’s shooting death on the evening of November 8th.
Twenty three year old Akshrpreet Sighn was shot multiple times during an altercation with 41 year old Ronald Cooper.
It happened at VK Kwik Mart on West Presley Boulevard.
According to Police Chief Damian Gatlin, store surveillance video and witnesses indicate Cooper was confronted by Singh.
Cooper reportedly had an argument with Singh’s clerk earlier at the convenience store his family owns on Summit Street.
Witnesses told police Singh took a bottle Cooper purchased, broke it and held it to Cooper’s neck.
Investigators said Singh also hit Cooper then pulled out a 357.
The two struggled and wrestled on the ground for the gun.
"If you look at the surveillance at some point they went back to the ground," said McComb Police Chief Damian Gatlin. "In the process of the struggle the gun went off hitting Mr. Singh in the abdomen".
“He took my son from me,” said a tearful Bakhsis Singh. “Why he shot him so many times and he overkill my son? That’s my heart. My sweet heart. I pray for God”.
Surveillance video shows Cooper firing several more times before going into the store.
He then drove to his home where he was later taken into custody.
Cooper has not been charged.
The investigation is ongoing.
The case will be presented to the grand jury.
Singh lost the younger of his two sons and call the shooting excessive. He believes it was a hate crime.
A candlelight vigil will be held for Akshrpreet Singh Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the family store- Love Kwik Stop on Summit Street.
