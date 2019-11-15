Jackson teen to perform at International Piano Competition at Carnegie Hall in New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old pianist won a Intercontinental Piano Competition and is now taking her talents all the way to New York City. The teen will be performing along side award winning pianists across the world at Carnegie Hall.
They say practice makes perfect.
And 14-year-old Anabel Morgan proves a little hard work and dedication is all it takes to reach your goals.
“What all I put into it really came out in a good way.”
At the ripe age of just three-years-old... Morgan discovered her love for the piano.
Ever since then she has had her heart in the music and fingers on the keys.
“From when three to four I got into the Yamaha music program with my music teacher Mrs. Donna, and from there I started taking private lessons with her.”
Eleven years later and Donna Reed is still by her side.
“From day one we just knew she was going to be a really fine pianist.”
Reed entered Morgan into the Intercontinental Piano Competition because she knew how special her talent was.
“She is just very musical. She just understands the music and is able to communicate with the audience through her music.”
It was no surprise to her Dad, David, when they found out... she won!
“I was really really rooting for her and I was hoping she would make it and now it is just such a great feeling!”
“I saw the text from my dad and I was like wow! I made it,” said Morgan.
From performing locally around town to now taking the big stage at Carnegie Hall in New York next week.
“The sky is the limit,” said Reed.
And Morgan say's she owes it all to a few special people.
“Just knowing that your family and teacher supports you just motivates you even more to do your best.”
