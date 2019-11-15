High School Football Week 13: Scores and Highlights

Watch THE END ZONE on WLBT Fridays at 10 pm

High School Football Week 13: Scores and Highlights
WLBT's The End Zone
By China Lee | November 15, 2019 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 4:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

{TAP OR CLICK | WEEK 13 SCORES}

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week Jackson Prep takes on Jackson Academy. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game on WLBT at 10:15.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Jackson Academy @ Jackson Prep

Oak Forest (LA) @ MRA

Magee @ Raleigh

Enterprise-Clark @ Wesson

East Webster @ Pelahatchie

West Marion @ Yazoo County

Humphreys Academy @ Manchester Academy

WLBT Sports Team

Trey Mongrue - @TreyMongrue

Nick Ducote - @NickDucoteWLBT

Chuck Stinson - @Chuckstweets

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.