Gulfport murder suspect, another man found dead inside Texas apartment

SPRING, Texas (WLOX) - A suspect wanted for the murder of a Pass Christian man has been found dead by authorities in Texas after an overnight search.
Police say Roderick Bowers and another man were found dead of gunshot wounds early Friday morning inside a Montgomery County, Texas apartment.
ABC affiliate KTRK reports that Bowers was spotted in the area of Spring, Texas, late Thursday night. When police attempted to stop him, authorities said he fled on foot, pointing a gun at pursuing officers.
Around midnight, law enforcement set up a perimeter around Harmony Park Apartments, where they believed Bowers had fled. Montgomery County SWAT said multiple attempts were made to contact John William Mohr, 52, who lived in the apartment they believed Bowers had entered.
KTRK reports that just as they were trying to enter that apartment around 12:30 a.m., they heard three gunshots inside the unit. After that, there was silence. SWAT then used a remote robot with a camera to enter the apartment. That’s when two bodies, later identified as Bowers and Mohr, were discovered inside the apartment.
A task force made up of multiple units of Texas law enforcement agencies converged at the location and set up a perimeter.
KTRK reports that authorities do not believe Mohr knew Bowers or had ties to Bowers’ crimes. It’s unclear whether Bowers or Mohr fired the first shot.
In a phone call to WLOX earlier this week, Bowers admitted to shooting 32-year-old Cruz Johnson, who was reportedly dating the mother of Bowers’ children. Johnson and the woman were both shot on Nov. 10 while inside a vehicle parked on 47th Avenue.
According to Gulfport Police, Bowers was accused of kidnapping the same woman days earlier on Nov. 6. She was found safe a day later.
A man claiming to be Bowers called WLOX Monday to clear up what he said were lies being reported about him. He said both Johnson and the woman who were shot last week brought “it all on themselves.”
Bowers said he lost it on the night of the alleged kidnapping because Johnson had been harassing him.
Johnson and the woman were in a relationship, said Bowers, adding she grabbed for the gun on Nov. 10, which is how her hand got unintentionally shot.
Bowers and the woman have three kids together, he said.
"[She] just took me to a place I didn’t want to be.... I’ve done a lot of things, but one thing I’ve always been a good father,” he said.
According to Bowers, Johnson and the woman were trying to take his kids away.
“I’m very close to my kids. I lost my kids when she went to prison two or three years ago. When she was in prison, we were doing fine until she got out,” said Bowers. “This man [Johnson] took away my kids.”
Bowers ended that call by saying he had to take care of a few things but that he would turn himself in.
See below to read the full press release from authorities in Montgomery County, Texas:
This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.
