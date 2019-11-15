First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns, gradual warming trend ahead

FRIDAY: Behind that system, high pressure will move over the region to round out the work week. Expect sunshine to prevail, allowing for temperatures to recover a bit – into the lower 50s after starting near freezing. Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will make its presence known through the weekend across central Mississippi. After starting near freezing Saturday morning, sunshine will push highs into the middle to upper 50s. Another near freezing start early Sunday with a few more clouds in the skies through the afternoon hours will still allow a nice warm up toward 60° before the day is out.
EXTENDED FORECAST: While a weak disturbance will push through Monday, it will likely have no effect on our weather locally. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs near 60° to start the week off. The warming trend will gradually continue to rise through mid-late week, eventually leading toward highs near 70°. That will likely be brief – another front will sweep through the region by late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for showers and a drop in highs into the lower 60s again.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
