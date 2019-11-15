Bah Humbug! Family told to take down Christmas decoration because it’s too early

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WLBT) - A family in Texas has been told to take down a Christmas decoration until closer to the holidays.
According to NBC News, Nick and Claudia Simonis put out a few decorations on November 1st, including an inflatable snowman, a Santa helicopter and a reindeer.
Three days later they received a letter from their homeowners association telling them that the snowman was a violation and to take it down.
There was no mention of the reindeer or the Santa.
They say they have lived in the subdivision for four years and have never gotten a letter like this before.
The Simonis’ said that the reason they put up the decorations so early was because Claudia is eight months pregnant, with her due date being on Christmas Day.
Because of this they wanted to put up the decorations just in case the baby arrived early and also so their young sons could enjoy the display.
The Simonis’ say that neighbors have been supportive and others have even put up Christmas decorations too.
