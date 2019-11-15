Another HOA files suit against Ridgway over missing money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another homeowners association has filed a lawsuit against Ridgway Lane, claiming the company embezzled nearly $200,000 from them.
Bruenburg HOA in Clinton said they are missing $180,000 from their accounts.
Earlier this week, Bridgewater HOA filed suit against the company, saying they stole nearly $900,000 from their accounts.
Dinsmore and Lakebend also added onto the list of suits, claiming more than $200,000 each was missing.
Ridgway President David Lane has declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuits.
