Vicksburg man arrested in murder of girlfriend last year

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing 25-year-old Jasmine Adams last year.
Carlos Harris, 28, was arrested Thursday. He's accused of killing Adams on Lake Hill Drive on August 22, 2018.
Police said Harris and Adams were a couple at the time of the murder.
At the time of the murder, police believed there was a home invasion. Harris and Adams’ children were found inside the home at 2 a.m. when police arrived.
Harris is charged with first-degree murder.
