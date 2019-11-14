Vicksburg man arrested in murder of girlfriend last year

Vicksburg man arrested in murder of girlfriend last year
Carlos Harris (Source: Vicksburg PD)
By Jacob Gallant | November 14, 2019 at 2:08 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 2:08 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing 25-year-old Jasmine Adams last year.

Carlos Harris, 28, was arrested Thursday. He's accused of killing Adams on Lake Hill Drive on August 22, 2018.

Adams and Hill Source: Friend
Adams and Hill Source: Friend

Police said Harris and Adams were a couple at the time of the murder.

At the time of the murder, police believed there was a home invasion. Harris and Adams’ children were found inside the home at 2 a.m. when police arrived.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.