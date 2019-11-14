More lawsuits filed against Ridgway Lane over hundreds of thousands in missing HOA money

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More lawsuits are stacking up against Ridgway Lane, a property manager in Madison County.
Earlier this week, the Bridgewater Homeowners Association filed suit against them over financial issues. The homeowner’s association says they suffered financial losses of over $500,000 with Ridgway Lane transferring funds out of their accounts.
The next day, Ridgway Lane president David L. Lane announced his exit from the company due to health issues.
Lane’s son, David W. Lane, is also leaving and the company will cease operations at the end of the year.
Lakebend Homeowners Association and Dinsmor Property Owners Association have added on lawsuits against Ridgway.
Dinsmor claims more than $216,000 was missing from their accounts with Ridgway that have gone unexplained. Their lawsuit claims fraud and gross negligence by the part of Ridgway.
Lakebend claims $235,000 of their money went missing with Ridgway.
The suit says a lakebend employee went to talk to Lane on Tuesday, to which he admitted, “I let a lot of people down.”
