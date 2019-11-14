3 men found hiding behind Utica home arrested for burglary

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men have been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a home in Utica Wednesday afternoon.
Sergeant Michael Huff with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, kids returning home from school called 911 after seeing that their front door was kicked in and that some items were missing.
Around this same time, a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person who saw a blue pickup truck leaving the home at a high rate of speed and a white male who was running from the home through an adjacent property.
Deputies arrived on the scene, cornered off the area and began searching for the suspect.
Three individuals were spotted hiding behind a house on Boyd Road and one of the individuals matched the description of the man running from the house.
All three were detained and it was later determined that all were all involved in the burglary.
Deputies have also been able to recover most of the stolen property taken from the home.
The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Joshua Mohon of Clinton, 42-year-old Marcus Redmond of Utica and 31-year-old Zachary Mott of Jackson.
They have all been charged with house burglary and are at the Raymond Detention Center awaiting a court appearance.
