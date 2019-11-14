Lady Tigers take down Northwestern St. for first win

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Jackson State dominated from the opening tip to the final whistle and topped Southland Conference foe Northwestern State 66-49 Wednesday evening.
JSU improves to 1-2, while NSU falls to 2-1 overall. The Lady Tigers were led by preseason All-SWAC selection Marniesha Hamer who finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Ameshya Williams secured her second-straight double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. As a team, JSU shot 44.2 percent (23-of-52) from the field, while also playing staunch defense and holding NSU to 19 percent (12-of-63) from the floor.
The Blue and White dominated in front of the basket and outscored the Lady Demons 32-15 and also won the rebounding battle 45-43, including a 29-19 margin on the defensive glass. The Lady Tigers also recorded nine blocks, with Williams and Cherelle Jones each adding three blocks. Dayzsha Rogan provided an offensive spark off the bench and dropped 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.
JSU now turns its attention to Big Ten opponent Indiana, which is slated for Sunday, November 17 at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on BTN+.
