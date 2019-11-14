Jackson socialite released after manslaughter conviction wants executive pardon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite early release on a manslaughter conviction that killed two people in a fiery crash, a Jackson socialite wants a pardon.
Karen Collin, known in prominent circles as Karen Irby, is appealing to the governor to clear her name.
She was convicted in 2010 of two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of doctors Mark Pogue and Lisa Dedousis. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
According to investigators, Collins was speeding after drinking when the Mercedes she was driving crossed the median and caused the fatal collision.
Her husband, prominent businessman Stuart Irby, was a passenger. The two divorced while she was behind bars and he would committed suicide in January of 2012.
Collins was released from prison that same year.
Former Governor Haley Barbour commuted her sentence to three years house arrest and two years of Mississippi Department of Corrections supervision.
In October, Collins published a Clemency Application Notice that stated she is intending to apply for an executive pardon.
Her plea may be falling on deaf ears with the current governor.
“Don’t plan on issuing any pardons. None,” said Governor Phil Bryant. “It’s just my belief in not having a system where one person being elected should be able to erase violent crimes."
He continued, saying, “It doesn’t have anything to do with Governor Barbour or Governor Barnett or anyone else. I just don’t think that’s a system that we should use to expunge and do away with violent crimes that have occurred.”
Collins spent roughly two years in prison before being released.
We were unable to reach Collins’ attorney or the Pogue and Dedousis families for comment.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.