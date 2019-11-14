Flowood Chamber Exec. Director resigns amid money mismanagement investigation

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Executive Director of the Chamber of Flowood & Vistors Center (the “Chamber”) has stepped down.
Earlier this week former Executive Director Jennifer Anderson resigned from the position.
The Chamber says that after learning about concerns of possible internal accounting irregularities they reached out to law enforcement as well as the City of Flowood.
The Chamber is a Mississippi nonprofit corporation that was created for the purpose of promoting economic development in the City of Flowood. The Chamber is not a part of the City of Flowood and consists of 650 members.
They say they are being proactive and will continue to promote businesses and events.
