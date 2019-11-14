First Alert Forecast: few showers Thursday; warming trend ahead

THURSDAY: Another cold start, yet not nearly as cold as Wednesday morning, in the 30s, as clouds will act as a blanket. A weak system will slip past the region through the day – eventually bringing up an opportunity of rain at times. We’ll stay chilly, in the middle to upper 40s. Skies will gradually clear overnight, allowing for lows to drop to near freezing by early Friday.
FRIDAY: Behind that system, high pressure will move over the region to round out the work week. Expect sunshine to prevail, allowing for temperatures to recover a bit – into the lower 50s after starting near freezing. Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Weekend sunshine mixed with a few clouds will push highs back toward the upper 50s and lower 60s. Quiet weather will continue into next week as temperatures slowly modify back toward the lower to middle 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
