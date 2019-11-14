Finally healthy, Stevens eyes strong finish

But the next week against Southern Miss, Stevens was forced out in the first half with an upper-body injury. Then just as that was on the mend, he suffered a lower-body injury about a month later. He played in just three games between the second week of September and all of October with freshman Garrett Shrader thrust into action in the meantime. The Bulldogs in that stretch went from being ranked in the top 25, to crashing out of the polls winning just one of their last five games.