Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the middle 30s this evening and temperatures rising to near 40 degrees by the morning commute. While a few rain showers are possible tonight, a better chance for rain is likely Thursday with temperatures in the 40s during the day. It’s going to be a very winter-like day with chilly temperatures and occasional light rain. Plan for the morning commute accordingly. The sun will return Friday, but with chilly temperatures , highs will only reach the lower 50s. Friday night football games will be dry, but cold with temperatures in the 40s. The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. 60 degree weather and sunshine returns next week. Morning temperatures from Friday, through Saturday and Sunday will be close to freezing, so keep that in mind for your plants and pets. Calm wind tonight and northerly at 5mph Thursday. The average high this time of year is 68 and the average low is 45. We stet a new record low this morning of 22 degrees, which broke the old record of 23, set back in 1907. Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 5:01pm.