Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Fayette woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Sharron Kaho Knight of Fayette.
Knight is described as a black female, five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen Monday, November 11, around 11:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Ash Street in Jefferson County.
Knight is believed to be in a white 2016 Acura LX with Mississippi license number JEA2768, possibly traveling towards Natchez.
This is the second Silver Alert that has been issued for Knight. The previous one was canceled after she was found safe.
Family members say Knight suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sharron Kaho Knight, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3403.
