Ole Miss inks highest ever basketball signee

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss Basketball made a major splash on the first day of the early signing period, inking the highest ranked recruit in program history. Matthew Murrell, a consensus top-50 prospect in the national recruiting rankings, signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday (Nov. 13) to join the Rebels for the 2020-21 season.
“Matthew has been a top priority of ours since we arrived at Ole Miss a year and a half ago,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “He’s an outstanding talent, explosive athlete and excellent scorer at all three levels. On top of his fantastic character, Matthew is an exceptional student-athlete that has such a great support system around him with his mom Gladys and father Carl.”
Murrell, a four-star prospect, finds himself rated top 50 nationally by the major recruiting rankings. The combo guard is ranked as high as No. 45 by 247Sports. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Murrell played his first three seasons of high school basketball at Whitehaven High School. As a senior, he moved down to Bradenton, Florida to join defending national champions IMG Academy. ESPN ranks Murrell as the No. 2 player in the state.
“Matthew is poised to have a fantastic senior year at IMG, playing for Sean McAloon, in pursuit of their second consecutive national championship,” said Davis.
While at Whitehaven, Murrell made a major impact by leading the Tigers to a pair of state tournament appearances. Averaging 20.1 ppg as well as 4 rpg and 3.2 apg, he earned all-state, all-district and all-metro accolades. The 6-foot-4 guard was the MVP of the district tournament as Whitehaven captured the Region 16-AAA title en route to the Class AAA state semifinals. There, Murrell landed on the all-tournament team. As a sophomore, Murrell scored 15.4 ppg to bring Whitehaven all the way to the state championship game. He was named all-region and also collected a player of the week honor by the Commercial Appeal.
On the AAU circuit, Murrell averaged 15.6 ppg and helped Team Thad capture the 2019 Under Armour Association national championship. He scored a game-high 14 points in the championship game on his way to earning MVP honors. Leading his team to allowing a league-low 50.9 ppg, Murrell was tabbed the 2019 UAA Defensive Player of the Year.
After his first full recruiting class at Ole Miss became the highest-ranked in school history (No. 22 by Rivals), Davis now brings in the program’s highest-ranked recruit as part of the 2020 class.
