Ole Miss inks highest ever basketball signee

While at Whitehaven, Murrell made a major impact by leading the Tigers to a pair of state tournament appearances. Averaging 20.1 ppg as well as 4 rpg and 3.2 apg, he earned all-state, all-district and all-metro accolades. The 6-foot-4 guard was the MVP of the district tournament as Whitehaven captured the Region 16-AAA title en route to the Class AAA state semifinals. There, Murrell landed on the all-tournament team. As a sophomore, Murrell scored 15.4 ppg to bring Whitehaven all the way to the state championship game. He was named all-region and also collected a player of the week honor by the Commercial Appeal.